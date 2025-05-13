Defibrillator installed on new Wellingborough primary school brings ‘peace of mind for everyone’

A defibrillator has been installed on Glenvale Park Primary school after an appeal from the local residents’ association.

Now, the equipment has been installed and is available for use, should an emergency incident arise.

Louise Bilkhu, headteacher at The Glenvale C of E Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud to host this life-saving piece of equipment at The Glenvale C of E Primary School. As a new school at the heart of the Glenvale Park community, we believe in supporting the wellbeing of our pupils, their families, and our neighbours.

“The presence of this defibrillator means added peace of mind for everyone, and we’re grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the Residents Association, and the OurJay Foundation for making this possible.”

Paul Prosser and Louise Bilkhu with Giorgia of David Wilson Homes by the defibrillator

Having been purchased through OurJay Foundation, a charity based in Warwickshire which aims to raise awareness of the importance of having 24/7 publicly accessible, automated external defibrillators, the defibrillator was installed on the school last week.

OurJay Foundation was set up after the passing of 18-year-old Jamie Rees from a cardiac arrest in 2022. His family started the charity following his passing with the goal of raising enough to buy a 24/7 accessible defibrillator for a local school. Since then, the charity has installed 241 accessible defibrillators and 59 Snap Fitness Gym defibrillators in local communities.

Naomi Rees Issitt, Jamie’s mum and chair at OurJay Foundation, said: “To have this installed at a school is a brilliant achievement and making it 24/7 community accessible is so vital. As always, we hope this defibrillator is never needed, but we are relieved that another community is now heart safer, in memory of our precious Jamie.”

Glenvale Primary opened in September 2024 after a process which say Wilby CE Primary relocate to the new Wellingborough estate. As more people move into the development, the need to have access to equipment that could save a life is more prominent than ever.

The defibrillator was funded in part by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, two of the housebuilding companies represented in the estate, giving the new-build community access to potentially life-saving medical equipment.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Access to a defibrillator is of the utmost importance and we are thrilled to work with OurJay Foundation to provide a defibrillator for the community at Glenvale Park.

“As a leading developer, it’s vital we support charities and organisations building local communities, so we are proud to support the charity as well as the residents’ association.”

Finally Paul Prosser, chair at Residents Association for Glenvale Park, said: “We were thrilled when Barratt and David Wilson Homes reached out to provide an external defibrillator for Glenvale Park. Following a suggestion from a resident, the association had been actively working to source one as part of our community fundraising efforts, so this offer came at the perfect time.

“The defibrillator is proudly displayed on the outside of the new primary school and is also registered with 'The Circuit,' ensuring that both East Midlands Ambulance Service and the public are aware of its location in case of an emergency. On behalf of the Residents Association and the entire Glenvale Park community, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks.”