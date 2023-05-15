Defibrillator delight for Kettering bowls club thanks to cash bequeathed by past member

A Kettering bowls club now has a potentially life-saving defibrillator thanks to cash generously left to them by a past member.

Ise Bowling Club, based on the town’s Ise Lodge estate, has unveiled the device which can be used to restart someone’s heart if they have a sudden cardiac arrest.

It is registered with the national defibrillator network and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) which means it is accessible to everyone, but currently only when the club is open.

Club chairman Steve Speed and club president Maureen Young with the defibrillator along with members from Ise BC and Rothwell Manor BC.

The purchase was made possible after funds were bequeathed to them by Malcolm Glover – and club chairman Steve Speed said they are ‘really grateful’.

He said: “Our committee decided to put those funds to use by purchasing the defibrillator to further protect the health and safety of our members and guests.

“The club, and our partners, are looking at ways it can be made available to anyone on a 999 call on a permanent basis.

“We organised a defibrillator training session with our friends at EMAS and this was attended by more than 50 people, not just club members but also from other community groups within the area. Fifty more potential life-savers!”

Club secretary Cathy Spencer added: “The club plays an active role in all aspects of life in and around the estate – in fact it is one of the few clubs whose membership is growing.