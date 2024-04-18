Dedicated volunteer raising funds for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need with Snowdon climb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer who is always early and never leaves on time has set himself the challenge of climbing Snowdon for charity.

Irwin Baker started volunteering at Animals In Need in Little Irchester almost a year ago and has become a huge part of the team there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been so touched by the charity’s work that he has decided to raise funds for it by climbing Snowdon in Wales.

Irwin is raising money for Animals In Need in Little Irchester

Writing on his fundraising page, Irwin said: “I want to firstly acknowledge the people who are part of this charity.

"Firstly, along with the owners and trustees there is a small group of employed staff, and I have to say I have never worked anywhere before with a team of such hard working, committed and dedicated people who give so much.

"There is also a sizeable group of amazing volunteers and supporters who give their time to support the staff in looking after the welfare of all the animals in our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I personally have a small group of volunteers who work alongside me, and they are some of the best people you could ever hope to meet.

Irwin and Toffee

"There is a particular little resident who has become my soulmate on her road to overcome her anxieties.

"Her name is Toffee, and together with one of my closest friends, Justin, the three of us are going to climb to the summit of Snowdon in June to raise as much money as we can to support all the work done here.”

Irwin has already raised £800 but would love to raise as much as possible for the charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals across the county every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “What an amazing man Irwin is, he joined us almost a year ago as part of the full time kennel team every day he arrives an hour early and never leaves on time.

"All the dogs absolutely love him.

"He is often here on his days off taking his canine friends out for adventures.

"Please support Irwin, dog Toffee and friend Justin for the next adventure climbing Snowden.”