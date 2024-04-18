Dedicated volunteer raising funds for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need with Snowdon climb
A volunteer who is always early and never leaves on time has set himself the challenge of climbing Snowdon for charity.
Irwin Baker started volunteering at Animals In Need in Little Irchester almost a year ago and has become a huge part of the team there.
He has been so touched by the charity’s work that he has decided to raise funds for it by climbing Snowdon in Wales.
Writing on his fundraising page, Irwin said: “I want to firstly acknowledge the people who are part of this charity.
"Firstly, along with the owners and trustees there is a small group of employed staff, and I have to say I have never worked anywhere before with a team of such hard working, committed and dedicated people who give so much.
"There is also a sizeable group of amazing volunteers and supporters who give their time to support the staff in looking after the welfare of all the animals in our care.
"I personally have a small group of volunteers who work alongside me, and they are some of the best people you could ever hope to meet.
"There is a particular little resident who has become my soulmate on her road to overcome her anxieties.
"Her name is Toffee, and together with one of my closest friends, Justin, the three of us are going to climb to the summit of Snowdon in June to raise as much money as we can to support all the work done here.”
Irwin has already raised £800 but would love to raise as much as possible for the charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals across the county every year.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “What an amazing man Irwin is, he joined us almost a year ago as part of the full time kennel team every day he arrives an hour early and never leaves on time.
"All the dogs absolutely love him.
"He is often here on his days off taking his canine friends out for adventures.
"Please support Irwin, dog Toffee and friend Justin for the next adventure climbing Snowden.”
You can support Irwin by visiting his fundraising page here.