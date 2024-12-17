Deck the halls - your pictures of Christmas trees featuring dashing decorations and some very special guests

By William Carter
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:19 BST
By the time mid-December rolls around, most families will have the decorations up and Christmas spirit present in abundance.

The cherry on the cake (or should we say the star?) is the Christmas tree itself, be it proudly taking a space next to the cosy fire or humbly resting atop a workplace desk.

Presents will likely pile high underneath its branches as the big day inches ever closer, but enough can’t be said about the majesty of the tree itself.

Be them carefully created Christmas masterpieces planned months in advance, or simple decorations that will inevitably be torn to shreds by the family dog, there’s something special about trees of all types.

We asked you to send in some photos of your Christmas trees and were inundated with submissions of all different shapes, sizes and decorations so here’s just a few of our favourites.

If you have any photos of your tree you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We asked (and like Santa), you delivered. Here are some of our favourite Christmas trees, sent in by you!

1. Northants Telegraph Readers

We asked (and like Santa), you delivered. Here are some of our favourite Christmas trees, sent in by you! Photo: Northants Telegraph Readers

If there's any way to capture our attention, it's dogs. Amazing work (the tree is fantastic, too).

2. Charene Reilly

If there's any way to capture our attention, it's dogs. Amazing work (the tree is fantastic, too). Photo: Charene Reilly

A beautiful display at St Andrews Church

3. Vanessa Eileen Bojang

A beautiful display at St Andrews Church Photo: Vanessa Eileen Bojang

Someone said this one looks like it should be on the front of a Christmas card, we couldn't agree more!

4. Sadie Hodgson

Someone said this one looks like it should be on the front of a Christmas card, we couldn't agree more! Photo: Sadie Hodgson

