Deck the halls - your pictures of Christmas trees featuring dashing decorations and some very special guests

The cherry on the cake (or should we say the star?) is the Christmas tree itself, be it proudly taking a space next to the cosy fire or humbly resting atop a workplace desk.
Presents will likely pile high underneath its branches as the big day inches ever closer, but enough can’t be said about the majesty of the tree itself.
Be them carefully created Christmas masterpieces planned months in advance, or simple decorations that will inevitably be torn to shreds by the family dog, there’s something special about trees of all types.
We asked you to send in some photos of your Christmas trees and were inundated with submissions of all different shapes, sizes and decorations so here’s just a few of our favourites.
If you have any photos of your tree you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]
