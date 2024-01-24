A Decades doorman was assaulted by Quade Cooper. Image: Google.

A bouncer suffered ‘unpleasant injuries’ caused by a man who refused to take his drink back inside a nightclub.

Quade Cooper repeatedly hit the doorman after he took exception to the instruction given while he was out with pals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting at Northampton Crown Court, Quiana Fitzpatrick, said that Cooper had been on a night out to celebrate his 23rd birthday at Decades in Corby in March 2022 when he had been asked to leave the outdoor area and take his drink back inside the club.

He refused and his glass was broken and he ended up on the ground.

He then returned and punched the doorman to his eyebrow. When he tried to restrain him, Cooper continued to hit him repeatedly to the jaw.

The pair were still grappling on the floor when police arrived minutes later. Other members of Decades staff had tried to help the doorman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper was found guilty by a jury following a trial after he had denied the charges against hi,. A knuckle duster was found at the scene but the jury members could not be sure that it belonged to Cooper and he was acquitted of a charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The court was told that the doorman suffered some ‘unpleasant injuries’ including blurred vision, extensive bruising and a large cut to the top of his head.

The defendant, who is now 24, had no previous convictions and has kept out of trouble since the incident nearly two years ago.

In mitigation, the court heard that Cooper, of Robin Road, Corby, had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident. The court was told that he was on universal credit and has car payments of £140 per month so would be unable to pay a large fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said that Cooper’s pre-sentence report did ‘not exactly scream remorse.’

"I am very sceptical that there were only two pints consumed,” she said.

"His friend who gave evidence on his behalf said it was significantly more than that.”

"The doorman was outside Decades going about his job. You took exception to being asked to take your drink back into the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s a rule for everybody’s protection. How you behaved was completely out of order.

"It’s clear that you were the one out of order and not the doorman. He was simply carrying out his duties. You didn’t let the matter drop, you returned and assaulted the victim. You started it and it’s then in the course of the struggle that followed that you inflicted injuries to his head.

“You tried to blame the victim, saying you were acting in self-defence, but it was clear that wasn’t the case.”