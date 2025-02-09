Death of prolific Northamptonshire church organist and music teacher announced

A Wollaston-born musician, teacher, organist and choir director has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unusually, Roger James Tivey, wrote his own obituary before his passing ready for publication.

Most recently living in Little Addington, Mr Tivey, died peacefully on January 18, 2025, aged 83 years in Desborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “Born in Wollaston, and joining Wellingborough's new Technical Grammar School (now Weavers) in its opening year, by the age of 11 he was already playing for services - as Sunday School Organist - in the parish church.

Roger Tivey/Roger Tivey

“At 13 he became organist in Strixton Church, and at 16 he took his first appointment as organist and choirmaster in Podington Church.

"The experience stood him in good stead and, going for teacher training, gained a coveted organ scholarship in St Paul's College, Cheltenham.

“After graduating from Bristol University, he returned to the district to teach music and English at Northampton's Cherry Orchard Boys School and was both the keyboard player in the Northampton Skyliner's pop group and organist and choirmaster at Wollaston Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aged 23, he ‘retired’ from pop music and Wollaston to take on the music in All Saints Church, Wellingborough for a short time before being appointed first director of Music to England's ‘show school’, the recently built Wyndham Comprehensive School and Centre in Egremont, Cumbria, where he stayed for three years before returning to Northamptonshire – after a brief spell in London's theatreland as an arts administrator – to teach music and English in Thrapston Secondary School. “Another brief respite from teaching followed when he was invited to be the programme organiser to the new Wellingborough Local Television Station.

“The Government had allowed, as an experiment, only five towns in Britain to set up their own TV studios to produce only programmes about local news and activities and Wellingborough Cablevision was chosen, to use the existing underground tv cabling system on the Queensway estate.

"Because the company was the only one allowed to supply television there, its arrival meant friction since the evening local TV programmes replaced the more popular Anglia.

“Additionally, since Cablevision was not allowed to take paid advertising, it proved a costly business (and not helped by the fact that its Midland Road studio was opposite the town's Lyric Theatre which at that time was being demolished - along with a huge swathe of town centre properties - to make way for the Swansgate Shopping Centre. Thus recording daytime programmes in the studio was extremely hazardous). ﻿”Roger returned to teaching, this time to Wellingborough’s Breezehill Girls School, where he spent a happy decade being first appointed head of music and then head of expressive arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this period he was also organist and choir director to the town's High Street United Reformed Church.

“His last appointment, in 1983, was as head of the school of music at Huntingdonshire Regional College - with over 400 students from beginners to higher degree level being the largest unit of its kind in the country.

“He retired in 2002 to live in France but another appointment was offered, and taken, as organist to Northampton's Roman Catholic Cathedral.

“Suffering an acute foot injury in 2005 meant the end of organ playing but, after an eventful career – the directorship of several arts events including the 1969 Wollaston Festival, founding the Kettering and District Choral Society, directing the Kettering Co-operative Choir, composing and writing his multimedia Hiroshima Requiem, playing for several years with the Northampton dance combo CrystalClearSet, lecturing on music for the Northamptonshire WEA, – he was was able to devote more time to house restoration and gardening in Little Addington and generally to take life easier.” Roger's funeral will be held in the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Knox Road, Wellingborough, on Wednesday, February 19 at 10am followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Doddington Road, Wellingborough, at 11am. Roger will be received into church on Tuesday, February 18 at 4pm.﻿ All further enquiries c/o Averill Phillips and family Kettering call 01536 511197.