Deadline approaching for Wellingborough businesses to apply for £1,000 grant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Designed to support new projects and events in the town council area of Wellingborough, the grant application is open to all nonprofit organisations, one-off projects such as building or renovation work, projects where a good cross section of the community will benefit, and ‘innovative’ projects that without some grant money are unlikely to be successful.
Grants are awarded by the council on a quarterly basis, with the next review by the Sporting, Leisure, and Culture Committee taking place on January 23.
A council spokesman said: “Wellingborough Town Council is pleased to announce the launch of its 2024/2025 Grants Scheme, aimed at fostering new initiatives within the community.
"This scheme is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to support projects that enhance the town’s sporting, leisure, and cultural landscape.”
Beneficiaries of previous years’ grants include Wellingborough Eco Group, North Knights American Football for new gazebos and equipment for tournament and practice games, and Wellingborough Orpheus Choir to go towards a concert to mark their platinum jubilee.
Those who are looking to apply for a grant can do so by downloading an application form here, which should be submitted to the council via email at [email protected] before the January 7 deadline.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.