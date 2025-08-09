Daylight Shop given 'fresh look' makeover as Wellingborough charity continues to support community

Wellingborough’s Daylight Shop in Cambridge Street has been given a fresh makeover, and is using the opportunity to highlight the work it does within the town.

Customers were welcomed to the store, which it has had since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, to celebrate the new look at the open day on Friday (August 8).

The open day gave residents the opportunity to shop local, and contribute to a charity that has a big impact on Wellingborough.

Sarah Heighton, operations manager at the Daylight Centre said: “The shop is a goldmine to us as a charity because what we make in here is our unrestricted spend.

"This allows us to use funds where we need it the most. It’s crucial to the service, and because it’s stand-alone, we are very reliant on people’s good will.

"What we are doing here is for people in this community. We’re a smaller scale than most, and everything we make goes to people in genuine need.

"We’re there to help people navigate through barriers and give people the support they need.

"The shop supports where the need is, and where we’re low. We just want to put ourselves on the map, and let people know we’re here in Cambridge Street."

Stock includes a range of items including women’s and men’s clothing, general bric-a-brac, kitchen equipment, bedding, and children’s clothing, something Sarah says is a rare thing to find in charity shops.

The open day on Friday was to celebrate renovation works in the shop, to show off new flooring, and modernised space.

Started in 1994, The Daylight Centre operates out of premises in High Street Wellingborough, and also has a veggie patch in Wollaston, as well as the shop in Cambridge Street.

The charity is committed to reducing the rate of poverty and social exclusion in the local area.

Sarah added: "What we’re doing here is for people in the community.

"We are seeing a huge increase in people who need our support, and it’s not just people who are rough sleeping even though that has really increased in the last 18 months.

“It’s going from strength to strength, and it’s nice to recognise the hard work of the volunteer team who got it to where it is today. We’re trying to improve the service we’re providing the clients who need our help."

The Daylight shop is also on the lookout for volunteers, and those who are keen to offer their services should email Sarah at [email protected].

More information about the Daylight Centre and all the good work they do can be found here.