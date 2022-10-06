Dawn drug raids in Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden and Irchester

Officers use their big red key to enter one of the homes

Five homes in Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden and Irchester have been raided by police investigating people believed to be involved in class-A drug supply.

A joint operation between Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit saw the addresses raided yesterday (October 5).

The operation was set up to target those believed responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults and drug supply.

In the early hours, five simultaneous warrants were executed across Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden and Irchester with drugs, cash, mobile phones and weapons seized.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police, working with social workers, also carried out safeguarding visits to a number of people believed to have been exploited.

Four men aged 22, 18, 42 and 40, and a woman aged 21, were also arrested for exploitation and drugs offences.

The activity from the warrants will continue throughout the week with open land searches and further visits to people suspected of being exploited by these drug dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the drugs officers found

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Rae Brown, said: “Fifty officers took part in these warrants and I am really pleased with the arrests and seizures made.

“Some people falsely think drug dealing is a glamorous enterprise but the truth is, vulnerable children and adults are all exploited so the people at the top can make money.

“We will continue working with our partners to tackle this type of crime and I hope today’s operation demonstrates the seriousness with which we take county lines drug dealing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad