David Beckham's golden boots to be auctioned off in Wellingborough - with £10,000 estimate

He wore them on his 100th England game

The boots will be auctioned off in Wellingborough. Credit: Graham Budd Auctions / SWNS

David Beckham's golden football boots worn on his 100th England game are to be sold at a Wellingborough auction for an estimated £10,000.

The Adidas 2008 Predators were used by Becks in a match against France on March 26, 2008.

England were beaten 1-0 and Beckham received a yellow card on the 39th minute.

The boots were produced especially for Beckham and feature embroidered St George's Crosses, along with Beckham's profile on the left shoe.

The names of Beckham's then three children Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, are also embroidered on the design.

The pair are expected to be sold on December 5 as part of a wider sporting goods auction by auctioneers Graham Budd Auctions.

With a starting bid of £4,600, David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia, estimates that the boots could go for as much as £8,000 to £10,000.

He said: "David Beckham is not only an iconic player, but you could also argue that he started the 'style revolution' with this type of golden boot.

"These boots are already attracting attention on a global stage and we wouldn't be surprised if they reached or even went beyond their estimated price."

The boots, or lot 924, will be sold as the first item up for grabs on December 5 at the auctioneers' base in Wellingborough at 1.30pm.