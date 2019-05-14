Dates for your diary as open air cinema reveals Northants summer screenings

A Star is Born, Top Gun and Bohemian Rhapsody are among the blockbusters set to be screened this summer in Northamptonshire.

LUNA FLIX has revealed 14 venues in Northamptonshire where film lovers can watch some of this years biggest movie hits - including the foot-stomping celebration of Queen that is Bohemian Rhapsody.

This is the fifth year that LUNA FLIX has showcased films outdoors in Northamptonshire, and they have now set up a wider scope of summer shows with a few showings in Bedfordshire.

While the outdoor cinema will be returning to old favourites including Kettering's Boughton House and Corby's Rockingham Castle, new venues are also on the bill including Castle Ashby Gardens, Rushden Hall Park and Sywell Aerodrome.

The screenings will run on weekends between May and September where the films will be projected onto a HD inflatable screen.

Simon Hopkins, LUNA FLIX organiser, said: "This year the public demand has been high for the award-winning Queen movie not least due to its fabulous filmed recreation of their famous Live Aid performance.

"We are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hilarious 90's teen rom-com '10 Things I Hate About You' featuring the Hollywood debut of the sadly departed star, Heath Ledger.

"A few dates are still to be announced but it's planned that the new Elton John fantasy-musical 'Rocketman' will complete the season in September so please keep an eye the LUNA FLIX Facebook page to keep up to date."

Picnics can be taken along to each event and tickets must be booked online in advance with free parking included at all shows. Book your ticket here.

Outdoor cinema dates for your diary:

Sat, May 25, Turvey House Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Sun, May 26, Turvey House The Greatest Showman (PG)

Fri, May 31, Rockingham Castle Dirty Dancing (12A)

Sat, June 1, Rockingham Castle Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG)

Fri, July 12, Sywell Aerodrome Top Gun (12A)

Fri, Aug 9, Boughton House A Star Is Born (15)

Sat, Aug 17, Rushden Hall Park 10 Things I Hate About You (12A)

Sat, Aug 24, Woodland Manor Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Sun, Aug 25, Woodland Manor A Star Is Born (15)

Fri, Aug 30, Castle Ashby Gardens A Star Is Born (15)

Sat, Aug 31, Castle Ashby Gardens Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Sat, Sept 7, Rockingham Castle Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Sat, Sept 14, Kelmarsh Hall Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

Fri, Sept 20, Boughton House Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)