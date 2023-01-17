Corby Town Council has announced the date for the town’s first ever Pride event as Saturday, June 10.

So far three consultation meetings have been held to discuss details of the Pride event.

Here’s what we know so far:

PRIDE Corby logo

The group has now been split into four working groups which will all be supported by the officers. These include: Parade Working Group, Stage/Entertainment Working Group, Stall Holders Working Group and Administration Working Group.

Cllr Callum Reilly is chair of the group and it has been agreed that Cllr Leanne Buckingham will be made vice chair of the group.

Cllr Reilly said: “It’s going really well. We had a meeting last Monday night (January 9) and there was a really good turnout from people across the board.

“We’re in the next stages of the planning and we’re devolving the work into some smaller working groups, so that we focus on key areas.

The date for PRIDE Corby will be Saturday, June 10

“People are really keen, the atmosphere last week was really good, really positive. People are contributing a lot. I think we’re in a good place.”

Corby Town Council are donating £5,000 towards the event. They say they are happy to support and run the first event with the view that a constituted Pride committee will pick up and run it in future years.

The council are also in talks with both RS Components and Wincanton to be the main sponsors for the event. They are still looking for smaller sponsors.

A Facebook group has been created for the event which can be followed for updates.