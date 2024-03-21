Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date Kettering Sainsbury’s car park users will be able to use the facility for free for evening users has been announced by the supermarket giant.

Local campaigners had mobilised against the introduction of new car parking rules at a Kettering supermarket, sparking a rethink by the company for people parking from 6pm to midnight.

Restrictions for the car park in Rockingham Road had left users baffled with confusion over out-of-store-hours charges but the new free parking will begin on Tuesday, March 26.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We are always looking at ways to help support local communities around our stores. We have listened to feedback from our customers and from Tuesday 26th March, we will extend free and unrestricted out of hours parking between 6pm and midnight at our Kettering branch.”

Community groups and businesses including restaurants and Kettering Arts Centre were concerned their customers would be put off from coming out at night as many park there.

After Sainsbury’s chief executive officer Simon Roberts launched an investigation, the company has now reviewed the restrictions and customers will have free parking from 6pm to midnight.

Community groups have welcomed the change of heart.

Sainsbury’s customers using the pay and display car park with still receive a refund with charges payable between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday (including Bank Holidays).

The maximum stay in the car park is two hours but will change.

Currently the first 30 minutes is free for all users – up to an hour is charged at £1 which goes up to £1.50 for the maximum two hours.

Separate green signs attached underneath the main sign display the QR code for the ‘pay by phone’ facility. Users have to add their registration number and can chose a time slot.

The spaces are available 24 hours on all days with vehicles able to enter/exit this car park multiple times throughout the duration of a booking.

Using the app or by going online, people can book by the hour, for out-of-store-hours stays. The cost for one hour or 24-hours is currently charged at the flat rate of £4.34.