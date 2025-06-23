Dash cam plea after cyclist 'knocked off' bike by car which 'failed to stop' near Rothwell

Witnesses have been asked for help after a cyclist was ‘knocked off’ her bike by car which ‘failed to stop’ near Rothwell.

The female cyclist was at the roundabout for junction 4 of the A14 in Rothwell on Friday, June 20, at about 10.20am,

She was knocked off her bicycle following a collision with a grey 24-plated car which failed to stop at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after the driver of a car was in collision with a cyclist before driving off.

The cyclist was knocked off her bike at the roundabout at Junction 4 near Rothwell /Google

“Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000358595 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”