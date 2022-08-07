Dare you! Would you walk barefoot on fire or Lego for Kettering hospice's fundraiser?

Daredevils are being urged to sign up to a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ challenge to raise much-need funds for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice – by walking on hot coals or taking on the equally frightening Lego walk.

Both tests of nerves and mental strength will take place at The Old Grammarian’s Rugby Club in Wellingborough on Saturday, October 15.

It is hoped that this fundraiser will inspire both friends and families to take on the challenge and raise essential funds for Cransley Hospice to provide the care and support people need at the end of their lives.

Trial by fire or trial by Lego?

Kate Ilott, events manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “We’re so proud to be launching these exciting new challenges. Amongst all of the fun and physical events we offer, we thought this was a fantastic opportunity to offer an unusual challenge for our supporters that would ensure minimal training yet maximum bragging rights.

“Several of our own team members are planning to take part – so we hope that our supporters will be equally inspired and that we can all come together to raise much needed income for hospice care in north Northamptonshire.”

The fire walk involves bravely striding out across 15ft of smouldering hot coals, while the Lego walk involves the same distance of pesky little Lego bricks.

Those taking on the challenge will be treated to a ‘party atmosphere’ with refreshments available at the event and spectators will be encouraged to cheer on the brave bare-footed walkers.

Registration for the adults only fire walk is £25, with participants being encouraged to raise £150 in sponsorship for their challenge.

The whole family can ‘enjoy’ the the Lego walk with entry at £15 for adults and £10 for children, with sponsorship goals of £150 and £50 respectively.

Cransley Hospice provides specialist end-of-life care in patients’ own homes through the ‘Hospice at Home’ service as well as at the hospice.

Fundraising income comes primarily from supporters and the community. In order to continue the level of care and future services, fundraising needs to rise from £1.4m to £2m over the next five years.