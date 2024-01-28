Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A girl who moved from Corby with her family to Australia been killed in a tragic boating accident.

Darcy Davey-Sutherland, 16, who lived in the town as a young child, was killed in the Australia Day accident when the boat she was in collided with another.

Australian media is reporting that two 16-year-old boys were driving the boats.

Darcy Sutherland, from Corby, has died in Australia. Image: Facebook

The accident happened at the Grays Point boat ramp, in south Sydney, shortly after 10.15am on Friday (January 26).

Witnesses said Darcy was thrown into the water. Members of the public tried to revive her but they could not manage to save her.

Darcy still has many family members in Corby who have posted loving tributes to her overnight.

Family and friends local to Corby have posted tributes to TikTok in memory of Darcy.

A GoFundMe set up in Darcy’s name has already raised $40,000 AUD for her family.

The tribute to her says: “We know everyone is feeling a little helpless and don't know what to say to those involved - here is a way to contribute to the family of beautiful Darcy to show your support,' the creator of the fundraiser wrote.

'We have received numerous requests on how to help and we are creating this page to assist the family with the necessary arrangements.

'Thank you for your love and support and coming together to assist the family during this difficult time.'