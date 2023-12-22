'Dangerous sexual predator' assaulted young girl he followed from Kettering park

Omar Jobe sexually assaulted the girl after following her from Rockingham Road Pleasure Park. Image: National World

A young girl was sexually assaulted after being dragged into the flat of a man who followed her home from a Kettering park.

Omar Jobe, 39, spotted the 11-year-old in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, off Park Road, in April this year as she sat on a bench with a boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After sitting beside the girl and touching her leg, he asked the pair to come with him. They refused and walked away, only for Jobe to follow them from the park.

Omar Jobe has been jailed for three years. Image: Northamptonshire Police

When the friends parted ways, Jobe went after the girl and got hold of her arm, taking her to his flat in nearby Woodlands Court where he went on to sexually assault her.

The girl was able to escape when Jobe left, and after running home and telling her family what had happened, including identifying the address she had been taken to, they called 999 and Jobe was swiftly arrested by Northamptonshire Police.

He went on to be charged with sexual assault of a girl under 13 by touching, false imprisonment and child abduction, and went on trial in October at Derby Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury convicted him of the sexual assault, but found him not guilty of the other two counts.

Last week (Monday, December 11) Jobe appeared for sentencing at Leicester Crown Court, where he was given an extended sentence of 10 years, with six years to be served in prison and a further four on extended licence. He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Robyn Stannard of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (North) said: “I am so pleased to see Omar Jobe given an extended sentence, which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“Jobe put this young girl through an utterly terrifying experience, and it is testament to her quick thinking and courage that officers were able to make an immediate arrest and go on to secure the evidence needed to bring his subsequent trial to a successful conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now Jobe is recognised for what he is – a dangerous sexual predator – and is behind bars for a significant period, where he cannot do any further harm to others.

“Tackling and preventing violence against women and girls, including sexual violence, is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this sentence demonstrates just how seriously the courts take matters like this as well.”

*This release and custody image have been published with the support of the victim-survivor.*

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report, find support and advice here: Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Northamptonshire Police (northants.police.uk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report non-emergency crime by calling 101, or in an emergency, always call 999.

If you’re not ready to speak to the police yet, you can get medical help and support at Serenity.