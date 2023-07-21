News you can trust since 1897
Dangerous dumped asbestos removed from Kettering allotments

The dangerous material has now been removed from the Margaret Road site
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

Dangerous asbestos has been removed from allotments in Kettering after it was dumped, found behind sheds or dug up.

Part of the Margaret Road site had been blighted with the asbestos for a number of years but a local lottery grant has enabled its removal.

A grant of £830 from Kettering Town Council, funded by their Community Lottery, has seen the clearance of the dangerous material.

Peter New and Andrew Redden remove the asbestos from the Margaret Road allotments in Kettering/Kettering Town Council
Peter New and Andrew Redden remove the asbestos from the Margaret Road allotments in Kettering/Kettering Town Council
Cllr Mark Rowley, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, said: “We are really pleased that we were able to fund this essential work. The site is now a safer and much more pleasant site for everyone to use. Thanks to everyone who plays our lottery, the money raised can go to really good local causes such as this.”

Allotment field steward Peter New and site helper Andrew Redden used specialist suits, gloves, wellingtons and breathing kits to undertake the work. The amount recovered filled two large specialist removal bags.

Mike Thurland, treasurer for Kettering Allotments Ltd, said: “We are very grateful to Kettering Town Council for their lottery grant supporting this asbestos removal and we are also pleased to have been able to use the specialist bags for disposal rather than a more expensive closed skip.

"Removing the asbestos is a really positive move for the site and will make it safer for everyone. Hopefully we have been able to identify and remove all the asbestos and have made the area better for both people and wildlife.”

