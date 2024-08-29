Dance fever comes to Kettering with tomorrow's Friday Night Disco
Back by popular demand, the Friday Night Discos have brought thousands of people into town to dance the night away and welcome the weekend.
On Friday from 6pm to 10pm, Kettering Market Place will be transformed into an open-air club, complete with pop up outlets.
Wavy Bar will be offering artisan gins, wines, beers and prosecco and Kino Lounge will host a cocktail bar. Butterwick will be staying open specially late with their selection of hot drinks and tempting cakes.
Cllr Craig Skinner, chair of the markets and events committee, said: “It’s amazing to see so many people coming into town and enjoying themselves. We’ve had a mix of all ages – from kids to grandparents joining in the conga.
“The town council is working hard to put on accessible events for everyone and get people into town and enjoying themselves.”
Bill Burton said: “It’s an honour to bring the disco to the Market Place and see so many people of all ages just come and enjoy a really fun evening.
“We cannot wait to be back in the town, with the disco ball, and bringing everyone together again.”
