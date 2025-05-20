Damaged Kettering village bridge set to re-open following closure after collision

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Repairs to a Kettering village bridge are being completed with the road over the River Ise set to re-open following after an incident near Warkton.

Safety railings and posts had to be replaced after a car damaged the metal barriers in Pipe Lane on one side of the bridge that crosses the river near Stamford Road and Warkton village.

The closure was caused by the second of two incidents near the bridge – one a car fire late on Friday (May 9) – and a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 10).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A report to us from Northants Fire and Rescue Service at around 11pm on May 9, of a car fire in Pipe Lane, Warkton, involved a Ford Mondeo which turned out to be stolen.

Pipe Lane off Stamford Road leading to Warkton bridge has been closed following a collision/National Worldplaceholder image
Pipe Lane off Stamford Road leading to Warkton bridge has been closed following a collision/National World

“We are investigating it as arson, with reference of 25000268746.

“We then had a second report relating to Pipe Lane on May 10, at around 7.45am, of a single vehicle collision where a black Mercedes car left the road on a bridge over the river, with a man in his 30s being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “We were made of significant damage was caused by a RTC (road traffic collision).

“Due to the nature of the damage, the road closure had to remain in place until works can be completed.

“The road is due to re-open tomorrow (May 21) following the repairs and painting of rails and posts.”

