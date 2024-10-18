Damaged and neglected planters in Corby's George Street look set to be removed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Damaged sections of planters on Corby high streets are set to be removed without hope of maintaining them.

The historic planters in Corby’s George Street have for quite some time been in need of repair with some of them being almost completely destroyed.

They sit in rows of six with one currently broken in each section.

Two Corby councillors, Cllr Simon Reilly (Lab) and Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab), have been raising the issue with North Northants Council (NNC).

Cllr Simon Reilly next to one of the damaged planters in George Street, Corby. Photo credit: Cllr Simon Reilly

According to Cllr Reilly, he has been told that because of the historic nature of the product, suitable replacements are either no longer available or would involve significant cost implications that the council, under current budget constraints, cannot accommodate a full repair.

Cllr Rielly said: “The historic planters have formed part of the town centre landscape at this location for decades.

"Residents have complained our town is starting to look a mess. Much of the highways’ grassy areas have been turned into ‘grow zones’ that are only cut supposedly twice a year.

"Residents just want the place to look nice. Corby people take pride in their town and feel they are being let down by the council.

“It has been recommended to remove the damaged flower beds and to leave the other five in situ, this would have absolutely no impact on the strength, stability of others and would ensure the area looks a lot cleaner and tidier than it is at present.”

Cllr Pengelly said: “I have recommended keeping the flower beds in situ due to the historic element and being essentially part of the town’s make-up. There is no reason other than cost for these concrete flower plants not to be fixed.

“Under Corby Borough Council, our town was covered in flowers on roundabouts, grass verges and in flower planters on George Street. Now we have advertising banners hanging off railings on roundabouts, overgrown grass on the highway, the place is a mess.

“I think this is a great opportunity for North Northants Council to work with local concrete businesses or the local college on a project to restore the historic planters.

"The planters have been part of the landscape for over 70 years and if we were to remove a section every time one gets damaged they will disappear.”

Following a site visit and liaison with the NNC maintenance contractor, Cllr Reilly says they are proposing to remove the damaged sections of the planters and are unable to replace them in their entirety due to their age; however, he has been told the proposed removal works will be undertaken with care given to ensure no further damage is caused to the planters presently in situ.

He says he’s also been told that undamaged planters will remain in place as it is understood they have formed part of the street landscape at this location for quite some time.

Both councillors have asked for a meeting at the site with members of the NNC maintenance team to discuss the work proposed.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted North Northants Council for comment.