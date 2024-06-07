..
D-Day veteran lights Northamptonshire commemoration beacon on 80th anniversary of Normandy landings

By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jun 2024, 09:03 BST
D-Day veteran Jim Gardner lit a beacon in Thrapston to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings yesterday.

Dozens of residents joined former Royal Marine Mr Gardner in the Peace Park to join in an Act of Remembrance as well as watch the lighting of the beacon.

Mr Gardner was 19-years-old when he landed on the Normandy beach of Lion-sur-Mer and prefers not to dwell on the past.

He said: “I think about it sometimes but not always – I try to forget it – but I have enjoyed today mostly. It brought back many memories, it’s been difficult.”

Wearing his Legion of Honour, his Normandy Campaign medal and an OBE for services to the NHS, Mr Gardner was helped by mayor of Thrapston Cllr Andy McGovern to perform the ceremony.

