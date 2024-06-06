D-Day 80th anniversary tributes to your heroic loved ones who took part in the Normandy landings

2 . D-Day - heroes took part in the Normandy Landings:D-Day - local heroes who fought to liberate Europe

D-Day -Remembering our D-Day heroes - John Sawford bosun of a landing craft on Juno Beach containing a lorry full of munitions and Canadian troopsPhil Sawford writes: "He had two concerns on his mind, firstly he would be in trouble if they had to jump in the water as he could not swim and secondly ‘what happens when we hit the beach and I pull the lever to drop the ramp?’.It was a terrible journey in a flat bottomed craft but in the early morning light they could see the French Coast and as they got closer the smoke, the noise, the smells, the sky full of aircraft, 14-inch shells from warships whistling over their heads and shells coming in their direction from the coast landing in the waters around them. In the middle of all of chaos of war at ‘Juno’ beach was an eighteen-year-old lad from Loddington. He never spoke much of it until his later years, but he did say that he was not in the ‘first wave’ and it ‘wasn’t too bad’ when they hit the beach. Each year a simple message on the grave of John William Sawford says ‘June 6th, 1944, we know where you were and something of what you, and thousands of others did, and your family is grateful’." Photo: UGC