Cyclist taken to hospital after Kettering town centre hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a car failed to stop after hitting a cyclist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car, believed to be a silver Fiat 500, struck the cyclist in Lower Street, Kettering on Saturday afternoon, and resulted in the cyclist being taken to hospital.

The incident happened near the town centre on May 10 between 4pm and 4.20pm at the Northfield Avenue roundabout, and police are now asking those who may have seen the incident to help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the injuries sustained by the cyclist were not life-threatening, reports suggest the woman sustained a fractured back, and remains in hospital

The incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, May 10

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Following the collision, the car driver did not stop at the scene. The car is described as possibly a grey/silver Fiat 500.

“The cyclist was taking to hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those with information are asked to quote incident number 25000270345 when passing on any information.