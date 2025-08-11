Cyclist taken to hospital after collision on A509 near Wollaston
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after his bike was in collision with a car at a junction of the A509 at Wollaston.
The incident took place on Saturday, August 9, at about 10.10am on the A509 /Hardwater Road junction.
Emergency services attended the scene after the cyclist – a man in his 60s – was in collision with a white Hyundai car at the roundabout.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “At about 10.10am on Saturday, August 9, a cyclist sustained injuries following a road collision on the A509 Hardwater Road in Wollaston.
“The cyclist – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry following the collision with the driver of a white Hyundai car on the roundabout junction.”