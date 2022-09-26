Cyclist seriously injured in Wellingborough road crash as police appeal for witnesses

A cyclist was seriously injured after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on the A509 Niort Way in Wellingborough.

At about 11.40am on Saturday, September 24, the cyclist and a grey VW Passat travelling from Kettering collided at the Niort Way/Harrowden Road roundabout.

As a result of the collision, the man in his 60s sustained serious injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

The cyclist was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.