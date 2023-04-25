Cycle paths, new crossings and revisions to roundabouts - the potential changes to 14 routes across Kettering

New dedicated cycle paths, better crossings and revisions to roundabouts are just some of the proposals in a plan to improve Kettering’s green travel infrastructure.

The potential changes to 14 routes across the district have been listed in the 10-year Kettering Walking and Cycling Plan, with a consultation now under way.

The plan aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and scoot and do it safely, as well as to reduce congestion and road casualties, improve people's health and provide cleaner air and less noise pollution.

People have been urged to have their say.

It’s hoped that, depending on funding, work on some of the projects could start in two to three years.

Alison Holland, from social enterprise Brightwayz which has been working with North Northamptonshire Council on the plan, said: “The important thing about this plan is that it is designed for everyone...not just those who already walk, cycle or scoot around the local area but also for those who would like to but don't yet feel it's safe enough to do so.

"For example it will help older people and anyone who needs safer crossings to enable them to get across the road easily. Safe routes will help businesses for example with recruitment and staff wellbeing as their staff will have more options on how to get to work.

"It will help schools and their neighbourhoods as it will make it much easier and safer for more children to walk or cycle to school. It will help parents who will be able to feel reassured enough about safety to let their children travel more independently. Finally, it will even help those who don't want to walk or cycle as providing more options helps reduce traffic congestion for everyone and reduces wear and tear on our roads.”

Potential measures include 'pedestrian priority' streets in Gold Street and High Street with courteous cycling allowed as a trial.

There could also be modifications to two roundabouts in Rockingham Road to reduce vehicle speeds and a two-way cycle track in Rockingham Road, with parking revised to one side of the road to make space for it.

The plan shows a potential two-way cycle track in Northfield Avenue and reconfiguring the Northfield Avenue/Rothwell Road/Lower Street roundabout to be smaller, possibly with signals to incorporate pedestrian and cycle infrastructure.

Also in the plan is a cycle track in Rothwell Road, extending the one-way flow in Meadow Road for a cycle track, a dedicated cycle track along the length of Lake Avenue to avoid the hilly Northampton Road, new toucan crossings and removing some parking in Montagu Street to create a 'quietway'.

It also says consideration could be given to converting the existing Windmill Avenue/Stamford Road/Montagu Street roundabout to a signalised junction and creating crossings.

The plan also suggests reducing the speed limit in Weekley, upgrading Kettering’s London Road crossings to toucan crossings, creating a dedicated two-way cycle track on the south side of Deeble Road and improving the town's double roundabout.

There’s also the potential for a new cycle and pedestrian crossing at the top of Northampton Road to match the 'desire lines' for people walking from the town centre to the railway station, two-way cycle tracks in Barton Road and Pytchley Road, the consideration of putting signals at the Tesco roundabout junction and improvements to some parts of Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer with toucan crossings and the widening of shared use paths.

Alison said: “The measures suggested in the plan include safer crossings and improvements for 14 main routes across the Kettering and Burton Latimer area.

"Most of these routes would have a new separate lane put in between the road and footpath for people cycling and e-scooting.

"The plans have been drawn up following technical assessments of what is possible and have used earlier feedback from members of the public. Any proposals will need further detailed public consultation before any changes are actually made.

“Local people are invited to have their say on any or all of the route improvements proposed and which should be prioritised at https://ketteringtravel.commonplace.is/en-GB/proposals/kettering-routes-walking-and-cycling-plan/step1. This consultation closes on Friday, May 19.