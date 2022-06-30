Cut-price KettFest tickets for Kettering family comedy show - and stand-ups

Edinburgh Fringe favourites and scientific magical funsters Morgan & West will grace the stage of Kettering Arts Centre to mark the start of the annual KettFest tomorrow (Friday, July 1).

Kicking off a weekend of culture and art, The Three Musketeers For Kids! provides a family theatre experience with half-price tickets available for KettFest-goers.

On Saturday, St Andrew’s Church will transform into a comedy club welcoming Canadian Sean Collins supported by 2022 Chortle Awards winner Alfie Brown.

Morgan & West present a fun for all the family retelling of The Three Musketeers

Rebecca Szoltysek, from Kettering Arts Centre, said:” Kettering Arts Centre is eager to open up the arts for all, especially for children and young people in the town and area.

"After a decade of performing magic and unbelievable feats of science Morgan & West are one of the most recognisable family entertainment acts on the UK touring circuit.”

The Three Musketeers For Kids! is the dashing duo’s take on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel of intrigue, sword play, and action in 17th century France.

Canadian Sean Collins has 25 years experience in stand up comedy, with initial success leading to ‘Best Male Stand Up’ nominations at the Canadian Comedy Awards and his own hour long special on Canadian television.

To celebrate KettFest 2022, Kettering Arts Centre and RBM Comedy present a double bill preview comedy show ahead of the Edinburgh Festival with opener Alfie Brown and headliner Sean Collins

The Three Musketeers For Kids! is on Friday, July 1, at 4.30pm and families can get half-price tickets (£5 adults / £4 concessions) please click here and enter code MUSK2022

The Comedy double bill is on Saturday, July 2, at 8pm for tickets click here.