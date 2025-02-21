Crown court date set for men charged with Ryan Burton Kettering murder

Two men charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ryan Burton in Kettering, have appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell, and 23-year-old Kyle Derek McSkimming, of Pen Green Lane, Corby, are charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery, which occurred in Wallis Road, Kettering, also on the evening of Friday, January 10.

White and McSkimming were remanded in custody until Tuesday (February 25), when they will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other men are currently on remand after being charged with murder and robbery.

Spring Rise Park, Kettering /Ryan Burton /National World/Northants Police

Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 25, from Kettering, 20-year-old Keiton Underwood from Desborough, and 18-year-old Ace Hill from Corby, are next due before Northampton Crown Court on March 21.

Ryan, who was originally from Corby, was seriously assaulted in the town’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

He sadly died at University Hospital Coventry six days later.

Ten others arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.