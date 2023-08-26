If you’re under 40, you might not have a clue what we’re talking about

Back in the 1980s and 90s, a strange phenomenon took hold of the UK, and then spread around the globe.

Crop circles – elaborate designs made out of flattened crops growing in rural fields – began to appear in the south of the country.

Amid a decade of films and culture obsessed with alien life forms and extra terrestrial existentialism, numerous wacky theories emerged about their origin, including UFO landing sites.

But in 1991, pranksters Doug Bower an Dave Chorley took responsibility for 200 of them across the UK. That was the same year that the majority of Northamptonshire circles were spotted.

Since then, more than 10,000 have been reported around the world and several companies have used them to advertise their products, including Weetabix, which is based in Burton Latimer.

Take a look through some of our favourite archive images of crop circles from our own patch.

1 . Crop circles This incredible design appeared in the 1980s in a field close to Cranford St Andrew, near Kettering. Photo: JP Photo Sales

2 . Crop circles A crop circle that appeared near the A510 between Wellingborough and Finedon, on July 16, 1991. Photo: JP Photo Sales

3 . Crop circles Farmer Richard Sumner with Gary Rose, a member of the National Cropwatch Register, inside a crop circle at South View Farm between Wellingborough and Irthlingborough on July 22, 1991 Photo: JP Photo Sales

4 . Crop circles A design off the A45. Irchester church can be seen in the background. It's from July 30, 1993. Photo: JP Photo Sales