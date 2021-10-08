Cricketing legend Devon Malcolm visits Wellingborough WACA for Black History Month

Wellingborough' s Black History Month programme will continue this weekend with England cricket legend turned referee Devon Malcolm the special guest speaker.

Appearing at Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA) as part of the Black History Month, former fast bowler Mr Malcolm will share his story of his connection to Nelson Mandela.

The programme of events has been supported by the Black Community Forum in Wellingborough as part of Made With Many’s programme, funded by Arts Council England.

Devon Malcolm

A range of information and interactive sessions will cover subjects including cricket, history and culture led by Wellingborough African Caribbean Association and Steve Stephenson.

Myrle Roach, community engagement Wellingborough co-ordinator for Made With Many, said: "Everybody is welcome. Black history is to be shared with everyone.

"We are really excited to fund the programme.

"Black History Month is so important and it's important to highlight the different aspects of black history and in Wellingborough what better place than WACA to be at the centre of that and teach people about Black History Month.

There will be a story telling and poetry day for families

"We have the month so people are aware all year round."

Mr Malcolm, who played for 40 test matches for England and county cricket for Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, will be speaking on the subject of The Black Contribution to History.

On Saturday, October 9, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start finishing at 9pm. Soft drinks will be served.

The following weekend on Saturday, October 16, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm (arrive from 4pm), former Principal Equalities Officer for Northamptonshire Steve Stephenson will talk on

Black Pioneers.

Steve had a strong connection with the area and has written ‘Cold Arrival: Life in a Second Homeland” with Olive Robinson from the ACES Centre, a day care service for older people in Northampton with a specific focus to those of African and Caribbean origin.

The month of activities closes with a story telling, poetry, craft and a Caribbean quiz event for families on Saturday, October 23, from 11am to 1pm. Children must attend with an adult and soft drinks will be served.

All events take place at WACA in Rock Street, Wellingborough. No booking is required for events but for more details can be got by emailing [email protected]

For more information about the Black Community Forum, contact Wellingborough Community Engagement Co-ordinator, Myrle Roach [email protected]