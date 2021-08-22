Cricketing fun day in the heart of Corby next weekend

Former S&L chairman Mark Poucher, Robin's daughter Tracy Southwell, wife Christine Webster and son Paul Webster with the memorial scoreboard installed in Robin's honour earlier this year. Inset: Robin Webster. Image: Alison Bagley Photography.

A fun event for the whole family takes place in Corby over the bank holiday weekend.

The Robin Webster Memorial fun day at Stewarts and Lloyds Cricket Club will feature a bouncy castle, sumo suits, food stalls, live music and licensed bar with guest ales and ciders will be open throughout the day.

A Chairman's XI will face the Webster XIT20 in the second annual memorial match to remember the club stalwart who dedicated his life to volunteering at Corby sports clubs.

The match takes place on Sunday (August 29) and begins at 12 noon, with drinks, family activities and entertainment, including a karaoke disco from 3pm till late.

There will also be crazy golf and a football challenge.

S&L is a family club off Cannock Road, right in the heart of Corby. New faces are always welcome and there are cricket teams of all ages and abilities for boys and girls and adults whether you've played before or not.