Creative Easter decoration workshop in Rushden hopes to bring people together in March
With Christmas in the rearview and Mini Eggs back on shop shelves, early thoughts turn to Easter, and Rushden will celebrate with a floral decoration workshop in March.
At Rushden Hall on March 25, people will be invited to take part in the two-hour creative session from 7pm.
A Town Council spokesperson said: “Join us for a fun and creative Easter Floral Decoration Workshop in the stunning setting of Rushden Hall where you can learn to make a beautiful Easter decoration under the careful direction of Jan's Floral Boutiques in Rushden.
“Whether you are a beginner or have some experience with floral arrangements, this workshop welcomes participants of all skill levels.
“Not only will you learn the art of floral design, but you'll also have a great time connecting with other participants who share the same passion for creativity and crafting.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to gather inspiration, exchange ideas, and make new friends.”
Attendees will be provided with all the necessary materials and tools needed to create their own masterpiece.