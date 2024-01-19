Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Christmas in the rearview and Mini Eggs back on shop shelves, early thoughts turn to Easter, and Rushden will celebrate with a floral decoration workshop in March.

At Rushden Hall on March 25, people will be invited to take part in the two-hour creative session from 7pm.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “Join us for a fun and creative Easter Floral Decoration Workshop in the stunning setting of Rushden Hall where you can learn to make a beautiful Easter decoration under the careful direction of Jan's Floral Boutiques in Rushden.

“Whether you are a beginner or have some experience with floral arrangements, this workshop welcomes participants of all skill levels.

“Not only will you learn the art of floral design, but you'll also have a great time connecting with other participants who share the same passion for creativity and crafting.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to gather inspiration, exchange ideas, and make new friends.”

Attendees will be provided with all the necessary materials and tools needed to create their own masterpiece.