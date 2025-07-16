Creating Tomorrow College celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating in first ever inspection of SEND further education provider

Staff and students at a college are celebrating being rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creating Tomorrow College has campuses in Wellingborough, Daventry and Lutterworth, providing SEND further education to 60 learners across two counties.

The college, that supports young adults with special educational needs and disabilities, received outstanding judgements across all areas – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and provision for learners with high needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a glowing, comprehensive report, Ofsted commended the college’s ambitious vision, exceptional preparation of learners for employment, and high-quality teaching and support across all campuses.

Creating Tomorrow College/Creating Tomorrow College prospectus

Gareth Ivett, principal of Creating Tomorrow College, said: “To be rated outstanding in our very first inspection is well deserved recognition of the dedication and passion our entire team brings every day.

"Everyone has played their part in creating a college where learners are genuinely prepared for adulthood and the world of work.”

Inspectors praised the calm, professional learning environments and highlighted the strong focus on employability, life skills and tailored personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learners were described as highly motivated, confident and well-prepared for the workplace.

Inspectors found that students ‘very quickly develop the professional behaviours that employers expect’ and benefit from ‘exceptionally helpful information about future careers’ as well as a ‘highly effective individualised personal development programme’.

The report also praised the college’s strong relationships with local employers and community organisations. The college was recognised for designing a curriculum that is highly relevant to learners’ futures and for educating employers about neurodiversity and the barriers some young people face.

Creating Tomorrow College is part of the Creating Tomorrow Partnership, a multi-academy trust of schools and colleges for children and young adults with SEND in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire has five schools across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating Tomorrow College is set to expand to meet demand with two new campuses in the pipeline – one in Kettering, the other in Rugby – opening within the next 18 months.

To read the full Ofsted report go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/39/149250

For more information about Creating Tomorrow College visit www.creatingtomorrowcollege.co.uk.