Crash reported on A45 between Raunds and A14 at Thrapston

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:57 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

There are delays on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 at Thrapston tonight.

Traffic is backing up on the eastbound carriageway towards Thrapston and Junction 13 of the A14 and westbound towards Raunds, Stanwick and Rushden.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 5.20pm and involved three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway.

"It was a damage only collision.”

