Crash on A45 between two cars and a lorry closes major road between Raunds and A14 at Thrapston
The collision involved three vehicles – a Land Rover Discovery, a Scania lorry and a Citroen Nemo car – the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Motorists reported the ‘head-on’ crash just after 4.30pm led to the road being closed for several hours.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The collision occurred at about 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 21) and involved three vehicles on the A45 between Thrapston and Raunds.
“The initial collision occurred between the drivers of a Land Rover Discovery and a Scania lorry travelling in the opposite direction. Due to the impact of the collision, the Land Rover Discovery rolled and collided with a Citroen Nemo car, which had been travelling behind it on the westbound carriageway.
“Fortunately, no-one was seriously injured, but the driver of the Land Rover – a woman in her 50s – was taken to hospital as a precaution after sustaining minor injuries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.