Crash between Porsche and lorry shut A14 between Kettering and Thrapston with road surface damaged by diesel spill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long stretch of the A14 was closed for several hours after a crash caused diesel to spill onto the westbound carriageway between Kettering and Thrapston.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a Porsche car shortly after 8.20am on Sunday (August 18).

It is believed that none of the drivers were hurt, but a large amount of diesel fuel was spilt on to the surface of the road between J12 (near Thrapston) and J11 (near Cranford).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters used absorbent granules to soak up the diesel spill, but Highways England had to close the road for emergency resurfacing.

Westbound carriageway of the A14/Google

A Northants Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 8.20am yesterday (Sunday, August 18), following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 12-11.

“It appears to be damage only and involved a lorry and a Porsche. However, the Highways Agency took over the management of the scene due to a fuel spillage on the carriageway.”

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 yesterday morning (August 18) shortly before 8.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collision involved two vehicles on the westbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12. Firefighters made both vehicles safe and they also used absorbent granules to soak up a diesel spill.

The two crews, from Kettering and Irthlingborough, left the scene in the hands of Northamptonshire Police and returned to their stations shortly after 9.30am.

Highways England closed A14 westbound between J13 (near Thrapston) and J11 (near Cranford) for emergency resurfacing works.

A spokesman said: “This was due to a collision which occurred yesterday morning which resulted in a significant fuel spillage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Approximately 230m of one lane was dug out to a depth of 15mm and resurfaced and white lining and studs were replaced. The adjacent lane was closed to allow for a safe working area."

The road reopened at 6.28am today (Monday).