Cransley Hospice Trust film announced as finalist of Smiley Charity Awards

The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the biggest film awards for the charity sector, with finalists representing the best in cause-based storytelling, each film showcasing a story that resonates with the ethos of philanthropy and the social impact.

Categorised by income and by length, the Cransley Hospice Trust film is in the category £1m - £10m, longform, nestled amongst competition from well known national charities like Greenpeace UK. A panel of expert judges choose the bronze, silver and gold award winners from each category and there is a chance to win the “People’s Choice Award”, the charity that receives the highest number of public votes.

The emotive film, produced by Vizeo and Cransley Hospice Trust, focuses on the importance of specialist end of life care being available to the whole community.

The passion of the hospice team is evident as they explain how the care, delivered at the hospice and by the hospice at home team has a positive lasting impact for patients, families and loved ones, helping dispel some of the myths around hospice care, death and dying.

Cransley Hospice Nurse, Rose Dube, brings the “Cransley Sparkle” as she explains how a single tin of mushroom soup had her and two of her colleagues dancing around the kitchen.

The film showcases the impact of hospice care through the moving words of Michael Dobbs, whose first hand experience leaves us with no doubt of its importance.

Philip Talbot, Chief Executive for Cransley Hospice Trust said “This is an incredible achievement by the team. Their commitment to, and enthusiasm for the support they provide resonates throughout the film. People expressing their gratitude for the care and support, and professionals showing their passion for supporting those on their unique end of life experience. I sincerely hope that our supporters, friends and colleagues will take a moment to vote and help to shine a spotlight on the importance of hospice care.”

Cransle Hospice Trust are asking for you to VOTE for their film for the "People’s Choice Award". Voting opens today and will be open until midnight on the 12th of March and takes less than a minute.