News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Cransley Hospice supporters to flock to anniversary exhibition at Chester House

The exhibition will mark the Kettering hospice’s 25th year
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

Hundreds of unusually plumed robins will be attracting attention with supporters of a Kettering hospice who are set to swoop down to an anniversary exhibition.

In the first installation of its kind to be held at the Chester House Estate, 500 hand-crafted pottery robins will mark the 25th birthday of Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Available in both black or white, the robins, crafted by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson to raise funds for the hospice, will land at Chester House Estate on Friday, June 16, for a private unveiling.

Chester House Estate will host the flock of handmade robinsChester House Estate will host the flock of handmade robins
Chester House Estate will host the flock of handmade robins
Most Popular

They will then be free to view from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25, complemented by a robin-themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the estate.

Louise Gurney, community fundraising and events development manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “An installation of this kind is a first for us and we are delighted to be partnering with the beautiful Chester House Estate, which feels like the perfect fit.

"The funds raised will enable us to continue to support the specialist care and services provided by the hospice and in the community by the hospice at home team. Together we can be there for the next 25 years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The robin theme was chosen as many people take comfort when they see a one, as they are said to remind us that loved ones are close by.

The robins will be installed at Chester House to raise money for Cransley HospiceThe robins will be installed at Chester House to raise money for Cransley Hospice
The robins will be installed at Chester House to raise money for Cransley Hospice

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We can’t wait to see the installation and are so proud to be supporting Cransley Hospice in their efforts to raise £20,000 funds which will help people and their families in North Northamptonshire receive specialist end-of-life care and support at one of the most difficult of times in their lives.”

Each of the handmade robins, designed as bird feeders, and made from two colours of clay are stamped with a number from one to 500.

Most have already been pre-ordered, but there are a few still on sale. These are available to buy from the Cransley Hospice Trust website for £25 here: https://www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/support-us/shops/shop-online/25th-anniversary-robin/.

Related topics:Chester House EstateKettering