Cransley Hospice supporters to flock to anniversary exhibition at Chester House

Hundreds of unusually plumed robins will be attracting attention with supporters of a Kettering hospice who are set to swoop down to an anniversary exhibition.

In the first installation of its kind to be held at the Chester House Estate, 500 hand-crafted pottery robins will mark the 25th birthday of Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available in both black or white, the robins, crafted by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson to raise funds for the hospice, will land at Chester House Estate on Friday, June 16, for a private unveiling.

Chester House Estate will host the flock of handmade robins

They will then be free to view from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25, complemented by a robin-themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the estate.

Louise Gurney, community fundraising and events development manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “An installation of this kind is a first for us and we are delighted to be partnering with the beautiful Chester House Estate, which feels like the perfect fit.

"The funds raised will enable us to continue to support the specialist care and services provided by the hospice and in the community by the hospice at home team. Together we can be there for the next 25 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The robin theme was chosen as many people take comfort when they see a one, as they are said to remind us that loved ones are close by.

The robins will be installed at Chester House to raise money for Cransley Hospice

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We can’t wait to see the installation and are so proud to be supporting Cransley Hospice in their efforts to raise £20,000 funds which will help people and their families in North Northamptonshire receive specialist end-of-life care and support at one of the most difficult of times in their lives.”

Each of the handmade robins, designed as bird feeders, and made from two colours of clay are stamped with a number from one to 500.