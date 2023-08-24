Cransley Hospice supporters swing into action at Oundle Golf Club for fundraiser

Supporters of Cransley Hospice will be swinging into action at Oundle Golf Club to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Celebrating 25 years since the opening of Cransley Hospice in Kettering, golfers are being encouraged to join in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped sponsorship packages from local businesses will help reach the £8,000 target that has been set.

David Moreland, Oundle Golf Club's professional golfer will be swinging into action for Cransley Hospice Trust/Cransley Hospice Trust

Chairman of Oundle Golf Club Peter Izod said: “We are thrilled to be able to host this special event for Cransley Hospice Trust. The fundraising and work that Cransley Hospice Trust do to support end-of-life care for our community is incredibly important.

"None of us know when we might need their services and we encourage businesses to join us in making a positive impact and help to raise £8,000 which will make a huge difference to the charity in this special anniversary year.”

Funds raised by the Charity Golf Day will be used by Cransley Hospice Trust to enhance the lives of individuals facing life-limiting illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Cransley Hospice Trust said: “The Golf Day is the perfect opportunity to combine some friendly competition with friends and colleagues while supporting the development of end of life care for the community of North Northamptonshire.”

Cransley Hospice Trust will hold a charity golf day

Golfers wanting to take part on the day can register via the website https://www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/25th-anniversary-golf-day/

or get in touch with the Cransley Hospice Trust events team via email [email protected].