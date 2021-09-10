Cransley Hospice Starlight Walk promises ultimate party and a sensational lightshow at Boughton House

Supporters of Cransley Hospice are being urged to sign up to a new walk under the stars that will take them through the the grounds of Boughton House - lit up with a sensational lightshow.

With just over two weeks to go until the very first Cransley Hospice Trust Starlight Walk, residents have been invited to come and join those who have already snapped up early bird tickets.

Walkers have been promised 'the ultimate party under the Northamptonshire skies' and along with a picturesque 5km walk throughout the grounds of Boughton House. Participants can also expect to find a stunning lightshow which will illuminate the woodland route, as well as fancy dress fun, UV light experiences and cocktails galore.

Kate Ilott, events manager at Cransley Hospice Trust said: “We took a huge gamble investing so heavily into such a spectacular new event during the current climate - but we didn’t want to do anything half-heartedly.

"We are so proud of how this event has come together and hope that the people of Northamptonshire will secure their place to join us for one giant party in just a few weeks’ time.

“It’s been a very tough 18 months for Cransley Hospice Trust and we are so grateful to everyone who has purchased tickets to join us.

"We do still have tickets available – and have taken significant steps to ensure our event is Covid-secure, so that everyone can relax and enjoy the experiences on offer without any concern for their safety.”

Tickets for the Starlight Walk cost £15 per person, which includes entry into the beautiful grounds of the exclusive Boughton House, the fun-filled dance warm-up and sunset cocktail at registration, participation in the 5km walk with the spectacular lightshow experience through illuminated woodlands, and a torch to light the way.

There are also additional incentives for those that pledge to support the Kettering hospice further, by raising sponsorship for the event.

A spokesman for Cransley Hospice Trust said: "Anyone who manages to raise over £100 will receive a free upgrade to a VIP ticket, which will include a sensational ‘UV Pack,’ a glass of fizz and a sweet treat as they cross the finish line.

"Big or small, every donation matters - and it is hoped that by providing such an exciting incentive, more people will be able to stretch to meet the £100 target and to become a ‘Starlight VIP,’ while raising essential funds for the care provided by Cransley Hospice."

Tickets for the Starlight Walk will be on sale until 4pm on Friday, September 24, via the Cransley Hospice Trust Website - www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/starlight-walk-2021 .

