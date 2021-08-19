Cransley Hospice Starlight Walk 5k night walk to kickstart return to fundraising events

A dedicated daughter has signed up to a dazzling new event for Cransley Hospice in memory of her beloved mum to help boost the facility's depleted funds hard hit by the pandemic.

Signing up to the Cransley Hospice Trust Starlight Walk to be held in the illuminated grounds of Boughton House, Lucy Collett wanted to help the service that provided care to her mum Valda.

As well as the illuminated woodland walk, there will be cocktails, a sensational lightshow, with walkers being encouraged to take on the 5k course in fancy dress.

The Starlight Walk promises to be a festival of fun and fundraising

Lucy will be trekking the illuminated grounds of Boughton House with her cousin Coleen and her friend Lisa, this September.

She said: “Cransley Hospice is very important to me, having supported our family through my mum’s terminal illness in 2019, and I am always keen to join any events or fundraising I can to show appreciation for their care and to maintain an essential service to our community. Until a loved one needs a hospice, it is impossible to understate how important this caring support is.

“The care Cransley Hospice gave to our family was truly the only shining light of positivity throughout our whole experience. As a family we will be forever grateful and in their debt."

Their experience will be even more memorable, as Lucy became the very first participant to achieve ‘VIP status’ for the event, by raising over £100 for Cransley Hospice Trust.

People are being encouraged to dress up

As a ‘Starlight VIP’ – as she will receive a fantastic UV pack, an extra glass of fizz and a delicious sweet treat to enjoy as she celebrates her fundraising success.

Many of Lucy’s friends and family have also signed up to take part in the Starlight Walk, so she is excited that there will be a real party atmosphere on the night.

Lucy added: “This event sounds like a fantastic experience everyone can get involved with. I’m looking forward to the lights, the cocktails and the disco.”

Like many charities, Cransley Hospice Trust rely on events to generate a significant proportion of their income – so being unable to hold physical events for the past 18-months has caused a giant deficit in their fundraising.

The trees will be illuminated with a light show

The Fundraising team are hoping that the Starlight Walk will help to raise some much-needed funds for the charity – and they feel excited and optimistic when they hear from dedicated supporters such as Lucy.

With just around five weeks to go people can still sign up to join in the dazzling event organisers say will be the ultimate party under the Northamptonshire skies.