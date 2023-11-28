Cransley Hospice Community Choir set to host Kettering Christmas concert
A fundraising community choir will host its Christmas concert in Kettering on Monday, December 4.
Cransley Hospice Community Choir, which raises money for the town’s Cransley Hospice, is putting on the event at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road.
Tickets this year are £3 as the choir realises the impact of the cost of living is difficult and want people to feel they can still support them.
Doors will open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.
Choir member Delys Cooper said: “We all look forward to this concert as the start of the countdown to Christmas.”
Tickets can be purchased from the Cransley Hospice shop on 01536 414343 or the fundraising office on 03000 274040.