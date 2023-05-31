Cransley Hospice Community Choir set to hold first summer concert since 2019

A community choir which helps raise funds for a Kettering hospice is set to hold its first summer concert since 2019.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir will host ‘Melodies for a Summer Evening’ on Monday, July 10, and tickets are on sale.

The concert, at the Salvation Army Citadel in Kettering’s Rockingham Road, will start at 7.30pm and doors will open at 7pm.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir members

Tickets cost £6 and are available at the Cransley Hospice office on 03000 274040 and the Cransley Hospice shop on 01536 414343.

As always, all profits go directly to Cransley Hospice for the care of their patients.

Choir member Delys Cooper said: “Being part of Cransley Hospice Community Choir under the leadership of Ruth Humphrey, our award-winning musical director, has given us all new purpose, experiences, friendships and the sheer pleasure of singing together.