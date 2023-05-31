News you can trust since 1897
Cransley Hospice Community Choir set to hold first summer concert since 2019

Tickets are now on sale – here’s how to get one
By Sam Wildman
Published 31st May 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A community choir which helps raise funds for a Kettering hospice is set to hold its first summer concert since 2019.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir will host ‘Melodies for a Summer Evening’ on Monday, July 10, and tickets are on sale.

The concert, at the Salvation Army Citadel in Kettering’s Rockingham Road, will start at 7.30pm and doors will open at 7pm.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir membersCransley Hospice Community Choir members
Tickets cost £6 and are available at the Cransley Hospice office on 03000 274040 and the Cransley Hospice shop on 01536 414343.

As always, all profits go directly to Cransley Hospice for the care of their patients.

Choir member Delys Cooper said: “Being part of Cransley Hospice Community Choir under the leadership of Ruth Humphrey, our award-winning musical director, has given us all new purpose, experiences, friendships and the sheer pleasure of singing together.

"New members are always welcome to join us.”

