A choir will mark the beginning of the countdown to Christmas by holding a Kettering concert to raise funds for Cransley Hospice.

Members of the Cransley Hospice Community Choir will sing at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road on Monday, December 5.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased from the Cransley Hospice Fundraising Trust office on 03000 274040 or from the Cransley shop in Horsemarket.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir, pictured in 2018

Choir member Delys Cooper said: “Our Christmas concert is the highlight of our year which we all look forward to.

"It marks the beginning of the countdown to Christmas and it is always so lovely to see the same people who support us year after year in our audience.