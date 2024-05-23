Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Covid-19 boosters and MMR vaccinations will be on offer at Rushden Lakes this weekend.

The event is on Saturday (May 25).

A message posted on the Rushden Lakes website says: “This Saturday we are welcoming the team from ‘LLR Patient Care Locally’ to Central Boulevard.

"If it’s time to think about topping up your Covid-19 vaccine then make the most of their Spring booster campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Lakes

"They are also offering MMR vaccinations to protect against measles.

"If you are eligible please feel free to pop along, no appointment necessary.”

The event is taking place from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday (May 25) in Central Boulevard at Rushden Lakes.

Covid-19 vaccines are offered to the following people:

– Those aged 75 or over

– Those aged between six months and 74 years, with a weakened immune system

– If you are under-going chemotherapy or radiotherapy

– Residents in care homes for older adults

– You can check your eligibility here