Covid-19 boosters and MMR vaccinations on offer at Rushden Lakes
The event is on Saturday (May 25).
A message posted on the Rushden Lakes website says: “This Saturday we are welcoming the team from ‘LLR Patient Care Locally’ to Central Boulevard.
"If it’s time to think about topping up your Covid-19 vaccine then make the most of their Spring booster campaign.
"They are also offering MMR vaccinations to protect against measles.
"If you are eligible please feel free to pop along, no appointment necessary.”
The event is taking place from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday (May 25) in Central Boulevard at Rushden Lakes.
Covid-19 vaccines are offered to the following people:
– Those aged 75 or over
– Those aged between six months and 74 years, with a weakened immune system
– If you are under-going chemotherapy or radiotherapy
– Residents in care homes for older adults
– You can check your eligibility here
For details about LLR, visit their website.
