Court orders Corby dog to be rehomed after it injured member of the public in Wellingborough

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Magistrates have ordered that a dog be rehomed after it bit a member of the public in Wellingborough.

The masitff-type animal injured the male victim in Curtis Mews in August last year.

Its owner, Kamil Walczak, of Buttercup Close, Corby, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week to face a charge of allowing the dog, named Max, to be dangerously out of control.

The 48-year-old, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he admitted the charge.

He was ordered to rehome the dog to an adult who must be physically capable of restraining Max and is aware of the dog's history. The dog must always be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public. If the dog is not able to be rehomed then the court ordered it must be destroyed.

Walczak was also ordered to pay compensation of £1,500 to the victim and to pay a victim surcharge or £128 as well as costs of £85.

A charge against a teenage boy with regard to the same incident was discontinued.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.