Court for Five Wells prison officer charged with misconduct in public office and prison smuggling offences

By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 16:22 BST
A teenage woman from Raunds and a man from Leicester are due to appear at court in Northampton charged with misconduct in a public office and prison smuggling offences.

Alicia Novas, 19, of Raunds, and Declan Winkless, 30, formerly of South Wigston, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office.

Most Popular

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough – including offences involving contraband items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Alicia Novas, aged 19, of Holdenby Drive, Raunds, and Declan Winkless, aged 30, formerly of Kirkdale Road, South Wigston, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, two counts of transmitting/causing the transmission of an image/sound from a prison without authority, one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison and one count of bringing/throwing/ conveying a List 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison.” Declan Winkless is also charged with one count of possessing inside a prison, without authority, an item specified in section 40D(3B) (of the Prison Act 1952), legislation which covers devices such as mobile phones or their components.

HMP Five Wells/ National World / HMP Peterborough /Googleplaceholder image
HMP Five Wells/ National World / HMP Peterborough /Google

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough between August 1, 2024, and March 21, 2025.

The are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 20.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice