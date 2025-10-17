Court for Five Wells prison officer charged with misconduct in public office and prison smuggling offences

A teenage woman from Raunds and a man from Leicester are due to appear at court in Northampton charged with misconduct in a public office and prison smuggling offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Novas, 19, of Raunds, and Declan Winkless, 30, formerly of South Wigston, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough – including offences involving contraband items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Alicia Novas, aged 19, of Holdenby Drive, Raunds, and Declan Winkless, aged 30, formerly of Kirkdale Road, South Wigston, are both charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, two counts of transmitting/causing the transmission of an image/sound from a prison without authority, one count of bringing/throwing/conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into/out of a prison and one count of bringing/throwing/ conveying a List 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison.” Declan Winkless is also charged with one count of possessing inside a prison, without authority, an item specified in section 40D(3B) (of the Prison Act 1952), legislation which covers devices such as mobile phones or their components.

HMP Five Wells/ National World / HMP Peterborough /Google

The charges relate to incidents that occurred at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough and HMP Peterborough between August 1, 2024, and March 21, 2025.

The are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 20.