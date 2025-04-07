Court appearance for 13-year-old girl charged with murder of Wellingborough woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young girl charged with murder has made her third court appearance at a plea and trial preparation hearing today (Monday, April 7).

The 13-year-old appeared before resident judge Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC at Northampton Crown Court, where barristers and the judge removed wigs and gowns.

The youngster is charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life, following the death of much-loved mum of three Marta Bednarczyk, 43.

Last month – on the same day- the girl had appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court followed by a second appearance before a judge at Northampton Crown Court.

Marta Bednarczyk was killed in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Image: NW

As in previous hearings the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sat in the main body of the court because of her young age.

She wore a t-shirt and body warmer, wearing her hair in scruffy plaits. The defendant sat flanked by three security officers. Her appropriate adult and social workers were also in court to support her.

When asked if her name was correct, the girl simply replied ‘yes’.

Cordon in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough/National World

Defending Miss Mary Prior KC said: “This is a very difficult case with a very young person accused. It’s a complicated case.”

Setting out the timetable for future proceedings, a date of June 10 was set for a ‘mention’ hearing.

The jury trial is estimated to take a fortnight with a four-weeks court time set aside starting on November 17.

A reporting restriction is in place preventing the press from revealing any details that could lead to the general public being able to identify the girl.

Judge Lucking, not wearing her wig, explained to the girl that she would be returned to the secure unit to which she had been sent.

The girl left the court room through the glass dock accompanied by security officers.

How events unfolded

Police received a 999 call alerting them to a fire in a house in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, just after 3am on Monday (March 10).

Emergency services – police and firefighters and paramedics – had attended the incident. When they arrived they found the victim in the front room, and a fire burning. Police officers found Marta’s body and paramedics sadly declared her dead at the scene at 3.29am.

After a forensic post mortem, the preliminary cause of death was given as being a result of sharp force injury.

The girl was later arrested and taken into police custody, and was charged with murder on Tuesday, March 11.