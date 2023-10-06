Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pedestrians walking in Wellingborough town centre were the victims of an assault after a man was kicked one and pushed another to the floor.

The incident in Silver Street happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm when a man attacked the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm, when a man and a woman were walking along the street and a man attacked them – kicking the man and pushing the woman to the floor.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000550823 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”