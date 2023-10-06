Couple attacked in Wellingborough town centre as detectives launch appeal for information
Pedestrians walking in Wellingborough town centre were the victims of an assault after a man was kicked one and pushed another to the floor.
The incident in Silver Street happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm when a man attacked the pair.
Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm, when a man and a woman were walking along the street and a man attacked them – kicking the man and pushing the woman to the floor.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000550823 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.